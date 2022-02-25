IIT Kanpur develops biodegradable nanoparticle to protect crops from diseases

IIT Kanpur has developed several solutions to boost crop yield and solve many of the problems afflicting Indian agriculture. For instance, in December 2021, the institute launched a soil testing device called Bhu Parikshak that can measure soil health in 90 seconds. It was developed to solve the problem of time spent on getting solid health tested through labs. Farmers usually have to wait for days to get results from labs.

