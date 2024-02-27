Researchers at IIT Madras have patented Indian spice-based nanomedicines for cancer treatment, aiming for market availability by 2028.

The formulations show anti-cancer activity against lung, breast, colon, cervical, oral, and thyroid cell lines but were safe in normal cells, according to the researchers.

Additionally, the anti-cancer nanomedicines have been found safe in normal cells, they added.

"While the medical benefits of Indian spice oils have been known through the ages, their bioavailability has limited their application and use. Formulation as a nano-emulsion effectively overcomes this limitation. Stability of the nano-emulsion was a key consideration and it was optimised in our laboratory," R Nagarajan, a professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering in IIT-Madras told PTI news agency.

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines, says President Putin

Animal studies are completed successfully, with clinical trials planned.

The IIT-Madras researchers are currently working on addressing the safety and cost issues which are major challenges in the existing cancer medicines.

"We are looking at a two to three-year window for bringing the formulations to market," R Nagarajan added.

Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy sale over cancer concerns

Animal validation to adjust the dosage (GLP phase) and efficacy studies (non-GLP phase) have been carried out through funding support from IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus Awardee and Infosys Co-Founder Gopalakrishnan through Pratiksha Trust.

Gopalakrishnan on the X platform wrote, "IIT Madras researchers patent use of Indian spices to treat cancer".