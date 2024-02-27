IIT-Madras researchers patent use of Indian spices to treat cancer, medicines likely to be available by 2028
The IIT-Madras researchers are currently working on addressing the safety and cost issues which are major challenges in the existing cancer medicines.
Researchers at IIT Madras have patented Indian spice-based nanomedicines for cancer treatment, aiming for market availability by 2028.
M Joyce Nirmala, Chief Scientific Officer (Cancer Nanomedicine and Drug Design Laboratory), IIT Madras, said the patented Indian spice-based nano-formulations have proven effective in many common types of cancers through in-vitro studies.
"This cancer nanomedicine is being developed to reduce the cost and pain of cancer treatment and also to overcome the toxic side effects seen in the existing cancer treatments," Nirmala added.
The IIT Madras officials said in the last two decades, nano-oncology has shown promise as an emerging strategy in cancer therapy, diagnosis, and prevention, demonstrating positive outcomes in research and clinical trials.
Chemotherapy has been in use as a treatment strategy since 1930 with other common treatment options being radiotherapy and surgery. However, conventional treatment options are often associated with pain, toxic side effects, lack of targeting efficiency, and high cost.
"As the complete eradication of cancer remains elusive through the existing therapies, the role of nanomedicine is assuming greater importance," Nirmala added.
