Immune to covid? It’s possible — but a medical mystery

There’s a reason evolution favors diversity for pathogen protection in a way it doesn’t for predator protection. Most animals will face the same predators over and over, so they’re more likely to pass on their genes if all their offspring have an optimal defense — whether it’s speed or shells, spines or toxins. But pathogens are an ever-shifting threat, so animals that succeed in passing on the most genes are those that produce immunologically diverse offspring, thus upping the odds that at least some of them will survive whatever plagues come along.