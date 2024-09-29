In a first, China unveils ’lightweight’ moon-landing spacesuit: All you need to know

The design of China's moon-landing spacesuit was revealed as Xi-Jinping-led country said it plans a “manned lunar landing” by 2030.

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 02:30 PM IST
China unveils 'lightweight' moon-landing spacesuit
China unveils ’lightweight’ moon-landing spacesuit(Screengrab from video shared by CNSA Watcher-Archives)

China's moon-landing spacesuit was unveiled for the first at the third Spacesuit Technology Forum in Southwest China on Saturday. The images shared by local media showed the white moon-landing spacesuit decorated with red stripes.

The design of the 'lightweight' spacesuit was revealed as China said it initiated the lunar-landing phase of its manned lunar exploration program, “with a plan of manned lunar landing by 2030.”

"The unveiling of the moon-landing spacesuit marks the achievement of the program, and signifies the new stage of the country's spacesuit technology," stated a report shared by the State Council Information office of the China.

 

China's moon-landing spacesuit unveiled by the China Manned Space Agency.

China's Moon-landing spacesuit ‘inspired by ribbons’

"The red stripes on its upper limbs are inspired by ribbons from the famous 'flying apsaras' of Dunhuang art, while those on its lower limbs resemble rocket launch flames," Xinhua news reported.

Meanwhile, Spacesuit engineering office director Zhang Wanxin told CCTV. “We chose the ribbon element to convey as sense of free flow [in microgravity].”

Besides, CCTV Video News Agency reported that the lunar suit's artistic design is inspired by Chinese cultural elements. Wanxin from the Astronaut Centre of China said, “We aim to convey the message of fortitude [through its design].”

Details of China's Moon-landing spacesuit: IN VIDEO

The spacesuit features "flexible and reliable gloves, a panoramic glare-proof helmet visor, and joints adapted for low-gravity environments". Its overall design is lightweight and suitable for activities on the lunar surface.

Spacesuit engineering office director Zhang Wanxin told CCTV that the moon-landing unit is designed for lunar exploration, such as walking and working on the lunar surface.

According to the report, the spacesuit is made from protective materials that effectively shield astronauts from the lunar thermal environment and lunar dust.

It is equipped with a multifunctional, 'easy-to-operate' and integrated control panel. It also has cameras for recording close-up and long-distance scenes.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) released a video on Saturday showing details of China's moon-landing spacesuit. 

WATCH details here:

2 astronauts chosen as models

"Astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping served as models for the new lunar suit in the video," local media reported.

Zhai had scripted history in the Shenzhou-7 mission as China's first person to conduct a spacewalk. Meanwhile, Wang is the first woman astronaut who has entered China's space station.

Li Meng from the China Astronaut Research and Training Center reportedly said that the development of the moon-landing spacesuit was started in 2020. 

He added that he aimed to produce lightweight, compact, highly reliable and safe lunar suits. "The development has made many key technological breakthroughs," he reportedly said.

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsIn a first, China unveils ’lightweight’ moon-landing spacesuit: All you need to know

