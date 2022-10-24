In a first-in-human trial, FLASH radiation therapy shows promise4 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 05:38 AM IST
Proton beams can penetrate enough to reach tumour sites in most patients when used for ultra-high dose-rate radiation in FLASH therapy
The first-in-human research on a small number of patients with bone cancer reveals that FLASH radiation therapy, which delivers therapeutic amounts of radiation in a fraction of a second, may hold promise as a potential treatment for difficult-to-kill malignancies.