In a first-in-human trial, FLASH radiation therapy shows promise

In this study, 10 patients having one to three painful bone metastases in their extremities, ranging in age from 27 to 81, received ultra-high dose rate radiation. A total of 12 metastatic spots in the patient's arms and legs received treatments. Patients received 8 Gy of radiation in a single fraction, administered using a FLASH-enabled proton therapy device at a rate of about 40 Gy per second. On the day of treatment, 15 days later, and one, two, and three months later, pain, the usage of painkillers, and adverse events were all recorded. For up to 13 months, the researchers checked these outcomes every two months. The follow-up period was on average 4.8 months.