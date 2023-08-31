In Pics: Super Blue Moon 2023, third-largest and brightest of the year

The Super Blue Moon on August 30 was the third-largest Moon visible this year. The term 'Blue Moon' refers to the occurrence of two full moons within a single calendar month.

1/9On Wednesday, Super Blue Moon of August set behind Toronto's CN Tower. The last Blue Moon was visible in August 2021 (AP)

2/9In London, UK, on August 30, an airplane gracefully soared across the night sky, passing in front of the Super Blue Moon. (REUTERS)

3/9On August 30, in San Diego, California, US, a super blue moon ascended above the city and appeared in a shade of orange. This extraordinary event won't grace the night sky again until 2037. (REUTERS)

4/9The Super Blue Moon as seen in the sky from New Delhi like a crystsal ball on Wednesday, (PTI)

5/9On August 30, in Cape Neddick, York, Maine, the spectacular 'Super Blue Moon' made its appearance. Such occurrences happen when the Moon reaches its perigee, the point in its elliptical orbit nearest to Earth. (AFP)

6/9On August 30, 'Super Blue Moon' ascended behind the Nubble Lighthouse in Cape Neddick, York, Maine. A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth during its elliptical path around our planet. At its farthest point the moon stands around 4,05,500 KM away known as apogee. (AFP)

7/9On the evening of August 30, the striking August Super Blue Moon graced the night sky, setting gracefully behind a historical building and the iconic St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

8/9On August 30, 2023, in San Diego, California, USA, a supermoon known as the Blue Moon graced the night sky. Blue moons are relatively infrequent events, happening approximately once every two and a half years (REUTERS)