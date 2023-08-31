comScore
Business News/ Science / News/  In Pics: Super Blue Moon 2023, third-largest and brightest of the year

In Pics: Super Blue Moon 2023, third-largest and brightest of the year

9 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

The Super Blue Moon on August 30 was the third-lar... more

On Wednesday, Super Blue Moon of August set behind Toronto's CN Tower. The last Blue Moon was visible in August 2021 (AP)
1/9On Wednesday, Super Blue Moon of August set behind Toronto's CN Tower. The last Blue Moon was visible in August 2021 (AP)
In London, UK, on August 30, an airplane gracefully soared across the night sky, passing in front of the Super Blue Moon. (REUTERS)
2/9In London, UK, on August 30, an airplane gracefully soared across the night sky, passing in front of the Super Blue Moon. (REUTERS)
On August 30, in San Diego, California, US, a super blue moon ascended above the city and appeared in a shade of orange. This extraordinary event won't grace the night sky again until 2037.   (REUTERS)
3/9On August 30, in San Diego, California, US, a super blue moon ascended above the city and appeared in a shade of orange. This extraordinary event won't grace the night sky again until 2037.   (REUTERS)
The Super Blue Moon as seen in the sky from New Delhi like a crystsal ball on Wednesday,  (PTI)
4/9The Super Blue Moon as seen in the sky from New Delhi like a crystsal ball on Wednesday,  (PTI)
On August 30, in Cape Neddick, York, Maine, the spectacular 'Super Blue Moon' made its appearance. Such occurrences happen when the Moon reaches its perigee, the point in its elliptical orbit nearest to Earth. (AFP)
5/9On August 30, in Cape Neddick, York, Maine, the spectacular 'Super Blue Moon' made its appearance. Such occurrences happen when the Moon reaches its perigee, the point in its elliptical orbit nearest to Earth. (AFP)
On August 30, 'Super Blue Moon' ascended behind the Nubble Lighthouse in Cape Neddick, York, Maine. A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth during its elliptical path around our planet. At its farthest point the moon stands around 4,05,500 KM away known as apogee. (AFP)
6/9On August 30, 'Super Blue Moon' ascended behind the Nubble Lighthouse in Cape Neddick, York, Maine. A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth during its elliptical path around our planet. At its farthest point the moon stands around 4,05,500 KM away known as apogee. (AFP)
On the evening of August 30, the striking August Super Blue Moon graced the night sky, setting gracefully behind a historical building and the iconic St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.  (AP)
7/9On the evening of August 30, the striking August Super Blue Moon graced the night sky, setting gracefully behind a historical building and the iconic St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.  (AP)
On August 30, 2023, in San Diego, California, USA, a supermoon known as the Blue Moon graced the night sky. Blue moons are relatively infrequent events, happening approximately once every two and a half years (REUTERS)
8/9On August 30, 2023, in San Diego, California, USA, a supermoon known as the Blue Moon graced the night sky. Blue moons are relatively infrequent events, happening approximately once every two and a half years (REUTERS)
On August 30, in Kansas City, Missouri, spectators at a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates enjoyed a celestial display as the moon rose in the distance. (AP)
9/9On August 30, in Kansas City, Missouri, spectators at a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates enjoyed a celestial display as the moon rose in the distance. (AP)
