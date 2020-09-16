India bio-banking sector to see robust growth amid covid-19

“Covid-19 doesn't affect everyone the same way-- some remain asymptomatic, some develop milder or moderate symptoms and in others, progression to severe stages and even death, happens. Analysis of bio-bank samples may provide vital clues to these questions and thus open new avenues for advanced diagnostics and therapeutics," said Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), adding that both established industries and startups will hugely benefit by this initiative.