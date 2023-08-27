Opening up on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s plans in the coming days, Chief S Somanath said that India has capabilities to achieve much more in the space sector but there is a dire need of investment.

“India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission," Somanath told news agency ANI “We’re ready to fulfill the vision that was given to us by PM Modi," he added further. He also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long-term vision about the country's space sector and the ISRO is all ready to implement it

PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists

On Saturday, PM Modi flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists.

"As far as we are concerned, not just the soft landing, but the entire aspects of the Chandrayaan-3 were 100 per cent successful. The entire country is proud of it and extending support to us," he said.

An elated Somnath said he and his colleagues were happy and proud to be part of the great achievement of the ISRO and requested people to continue their support in their future endeavours.

"We are capable to travel more to moon, mars or venus...But, we have to enhance our confidence for that...besides that there should be more investment as well," he said.

Our space sector should be expanded further contributing to the overall progress of the country and that is the objective of ISRO, he said.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of earth's only natural satellite.

(With agency inputs)