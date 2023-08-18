India goes past China as Chandrayaan-3 prepares to land on Moon's south pole next week1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan 3's 'Vikram' lander module successfully separates from propulsion module, closer to soft landing on Moon's south pole.
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday announced that the Chandrayaan 3's ‘Vikram’ lander module of the spacecraft has successfully separated from the propulsion module. The ‘Vikram’ lander module was with the propulsion module for the last month in their journey from India's Sriharikota to Earth's satellite Moon.