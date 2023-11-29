India in talks with Boeing, Blue Origin for space partnerships
India’s space agency is exploring joint collaborations with Boeing Co., Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin LLC and Voyager Space Holdings Inc., as an official visit by the head of NASA highlights the growing level of cooperation between the US and India in outer space.
