In a first, India to launch GSAT-20 satellite on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket: Details here
GSAT-20 is a high throughput Ka-band satellite, which delivers high-speed broadband internet connectivity and digital video and audio transmission.
For the first time, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch a communication satellite on a SpaceX rocket. NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the ISRO's commercial arm, announced on Tuesday its plans to launch communication satellite GSAT-20 onboard Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket.