India issues first national guidelines for animal blood banks to save livestock

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The government on Monday released the country's first comprehensive guidelines for veterinary blood transfusion services, addressing a critical gap in emergency animal healthcare.

The 'Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for Blood Transfusion and Blood Banks for Animals in India' establish a scientific framework for animal blood donation, storage and transfusion procedures that were previously conducted without national standards, an official statement said.

Blood transfusion is recognized globally as essential for treating trauma, severe anemia, surgical blood loss, infectious diseases and bleeding disorders in animals. Most transfusions in India were performed in emergencies without standardised donor screening, blood typing or storage protocols.

The new guidelines, issued by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, mandate blood typing and cross-matching to prevent adverse reactions, establish donor eligibility criteria including health and vaccination requirements, and emphasise voluntary donations with informed consent through a Donor Rights Charter.

Key provisions include establishment of state-regulated veterinary blood banks with biosafety-compliant infrastructure, integration of One Health principles to manage disease risks, and standardized procedures for donor registration and adverse reaction reporting.

The framework outlines plans for a National Veterinary Blood Bank Network featuring digital registries, real-time inventory tracking and an emergency helpline. Training modules will be incorporated into veterinary education programs.

Future innovations encouraged under the guidelines include mobile blood collection units, preservation techniques for rare blood types, and mobile applications for donor-recipient matching.

India's livestock sector comprises over 537 million animals, while companion animals number more than 125 million. The combined sector contributes 5.5 per cent to national GDP and over 30 per cent to agricultural GDP, supporting food security and rural livelihoods.

The guidelines were developed through consultations with the Veterinary Council of India, veterinary universities, research institutes, state governments and practising veterinarians to align with global standards.