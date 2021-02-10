In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said that the Department of Space has been involved in launching satellites of foreign countries since long. The total number of satellites launched till date is 328 from 33 different countries and the revenue earned till date is 25 million US dollars and 189 million Euros. Moreover, the Government of India has established New Space India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Department of Space to commercially launch satellites and become financially self-reliant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}