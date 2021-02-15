OPEN APP
India may approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine within next few weeks: Report

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 07:39 PM IST Polina Ivanova , Reuters

Small human trials of the Russian vaccine have been ongoing in India, conducted by India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and supported by the RDIF

India could approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 within the next few weeks, the RIA news agency cited India's ambassador to Moscow as saying on Monday.

Small human trials of the Russian vaccine have been ongoing in India, conducted by India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The vaccine is already authorized in 26 countries, the Russian sovereign wealth fund said.

This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

