India plans ‘Ease of Doing Science Index’ for high value research

India has proportionately about 18% the number of researchers China has, 5% that of the US, and 3% that of South Korea, policy think-tank Brookings India said in a report released in 2019. India has 216.2 researchers per one million inhabitants, against 1,200 in China, 4,300 in the US, and 7,100 in South Korea, according to the report. India spends less than 1% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on R&D, while South Korea spends more than 4.23%, and China 2.11%, according to the report. India and China were spending almost similar portion (0.6%) of their GDP on R&D in 1996 but two decades later China’s expenditure on R&D jumped by more than four-fold whereas India’s expenditure remained largely static, the findings showed.