India's Covaxin to Pfizer, Oxford, Moderna: Latest updates about Covid vaccines

A global search for a effective coronavirus vaccine is still underway as over 57 million people have contracted the disease so far and more than 1.3 million have lost their lives due to it. Pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna declared recently that their vaccine candidates have shown success in late-stage trials. Moderna claimed that its vaccine is 94.5% effective, Pfizer has said its candidate has shown an effectiveness of 95%

Covid vaccines latest updates

Oxford covid vaccine

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas. Oxford's research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Covaxin covid vaccine

The third phase of trial of India-made Covaxin will start from today in Haryana. Last month, Bharat Biotech had said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.

On November 18, Vij had offered to become the "first volunteer" for Phase-III clinical trial of the vaccine.

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Moderna covid vaccine

Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna Inc., whose vaccine was found to be 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial, said more investment in early testing is needed. If so, vaccines could be created even faster.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel added that Moderna’s vaccine trial was on track for getting final results from its big trial in a week or so.

Pfizer covid vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its Covid-19 vaccine show it was 95% effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency US authorization within days.

The drugmaker said efficacy of the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was consistent across age and ethnicity demographics, and that there were no major side effects, a sign that the immunization could be employed broadly around the world.

Oxford vaccine to cost ₹500

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said it may sell Covishield, the vaccine being developed by Oxford University, for around ₹500-600 per shot in the market as against ₹220 per shot it will cost the government. Poonawalla made this statement on the opening day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), where he was one of the speakers.

Covid-19 vaccine to be ready soon

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday expressed confidence a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in “next three-four months." The minister, who was addressing a FICCI webinar, further said healthcare workers and corona warriors will “naturally be prioritised," followed by senior citizens and disease-prone people. “Hopefully, year 2021 should be a better year for all of us," he further said.

Italy to start coronavirus vaccinations in January

Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second half of January through the European Union's purchase program, enough to provide the requisite two doses to 1.6 million of Italy's 60 million people, special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said. He said elderly Italians and individuals with the most risk of exposure would get first priority.

