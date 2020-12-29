The new variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB in Hyderabad and one in the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, the health ministry said in a statement. All six of the infected people had been kept in isolation, the ministry added. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine, the ministry said.