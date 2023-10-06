India to build its own space station in next 25 years: ISRO chief

The Indian Space Research Organisation proved its mettle with the success of Chandrayaan-3 and is working for a successful Aditya L1 mission. In the long run, India is planning to build its own space station, said ISRO chief S Somanath in an interview.

As of now, ISRO is preparing for the launch of Gaganyaan, India's human space flight program. After the success of Gaganyaan, India would be able to look at space station building in subsequent modules, ISRO Chief told China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview.

He said that an Indian space station is in ISRO's plan for the coming twenty to twenty five years. The Indian space agency will be focusing on manned exploration, a human spaceflight for longer duration, space exercise in coming time.

In the interview, he also shared the importance of space missions like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 for India.

“But that is definitely in our plan in the next twenty-five to twenty years and we'll be looking at definitely manned exploration, a human spaceflight for longer duration, space exercise there in our agenda," he replied when asked about India's plans of space station.

At present, ISRO is looking at the possibility of extending more space missions. For that to happen, ISRO is currently looking at the required science, and the knowledge needed to execute such missions. There is also need to understand the benefit of such programs to the industry and the space echo system of India.

He also said that the initial process in the development of space station will start with robotic operations, not really manned mission, as India still don't have the manned flight capability.

“We have a plan that in the near future we must start building a space station starting with robotic operations, not really manned mission. We still do not have the manned flight capability. And this is a program which we are working on. So, our Gaganyaan program is towards a human space flight capability to space. And once that happens we'll be able to look at space station building in subsequent modules," he added.

