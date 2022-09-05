India to develop reusable rockets for the world: ISRO Chairman2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 05:11 PM IST
ISRO Chairman S Somnath informed that the space agency plans to design and build reusable rockets for the global market
India plans to develop reusable rockets for the world, government officials informed on Monday. The agency will design and build new reusable rockets for the global markets in order to cut the cost of launching satellites.