India to join Russia, China for Nuclear Power plant on Moon?

Russia and China are collaborating to develop a nuclear power plant to support future lunar settlements. A recent report from the Russian news agency TASS has ignited interest, with indications that India may be considering joining this project.

The project spearheaded by Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, seeks to install a compact nuclear reactor on the Moon with the capacity to produce up to half a megawatt of power.

Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev, at a lecture, said the new solution that Russia's state nuclear corporation is being asked to implement is a version of a lunar nuclear power plant with an energy capacity of up to half a megawatt.

"By the way, with the involvement of the international community, our Chinese and Indian partners are very interested in this. We are trying to lay the foundation for several international space projects," he said.

The Indian government or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is yet to comment on the matter. There is no confirmation of any deliberations between the three countries.

Nuclear plant on the moon This initiative's main driving force is establishing a dependable power supply for prospective lunar habitats.

Nuclear energy provides a significant advantage over solar power, as it can continuously operate throughout the Moon's extended 14-day night periods when solar panels are not effective.

A consistent energy supply is crucial for maintaining a long-term human presence and conducting scientific research on the Moon's surface. In March 2021, Russia's Roscosmos and China's CNSA signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

The project includes three Chinese missions—Chang'e 6, Chang'e 7, and Chang'e 8—to test key technologies and establish the foundation for a robotic base for distant experiments. The initial mission is scheduled for 2026, and the project is aimed at completion by 2028.

What will it take for India to join Russia-China's lunar nuclear plant? Several factors, including diplomatic relations, financial investment, and technological expertise, must be aligned for India to collaborate with Russia and China on the lunar nuclear plant. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, India and China would need to set aside their differences and work together on the lunar nuclear plant. This cooperation not only serves as a platform for improving bilateral relations but also holds the potential for significant benefits.