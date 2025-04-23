India to launch 150 satellites in 3 years to boost border and coastal surveillance: ISRO Chief

In a significant move to bolster border and coastal security, India plans to launch an additional 100 to 150 satellites over the next three years, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan. He revealed the ambitious strategy during an event in Chennai on Wednesday.

Presently, India has around 55 operational satellites. However, for a country with extensive land borders and a 7,500-kilometre-long coastline, this number falls short of the requirement for thorough surveillance, Narayanan stated.

Space Technology as a National Security Tool Post-Pahalgam Attack Highlighting the necessity for a more robust satellite network, Narayanan, who also serves as Secretary of the Department of Space, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s space sector reforms for enabling increased private participation in the development of satellites and launch vehicles.

“We require a considerable number of satellites to safeguard our borders. The current fleet is insufficient. The Prime Minister’s reforms have opened up the sector to private players, allowing them to contribute to satellite manufacturing, with ISRO providing necessary guidance. Our target is to add 100 to 150 satellites within the next three years. This will enable us to comprehensively monitor the entire country,” he said.

Narayanan made these remarks in response to a question on how ISRO could contribute to national security in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

The ISRO Chairman was speaking at the launch of an advanced AI-powered O-ARM robotic system designed for stealth navigation in brain and spine surgeries, introduced by Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital.

India’s SpaDeX Mission Achieves Second Satellite Docking In addition to outlining security-related initiatives, Narayanan also shared updates on ISRO’s recent technological strides. He noted that India had successfully completed the second docking of satellites under its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission earlier this week—an achievement that places India among a select group of nations, including the United States, Russia, and China, capable of executing satellite docking operations.

The SpaDeX mission, launched via PSLV-C60 on 30 December 2024, first achieved docking on 16 January and undocking on 13 March. The second docking was completed last week, further advancing India’s satellite servicing capabilities in space.

Looking ahead, Narayanan said ISRO scientists are also working on developing a satellite dedicated to studying climate change. The project is designed with international collaboration in mind, particularly focusing on the needs of G20 countries. “India will contribute about 50 per cent of the satellite’s payload, while the remaining components will be developed by other G20 member states,” he added, without divulging further details.

On the healthcare front, Kauvery Hospital’s co-founder Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said the newly launched AI-enabled system offers a cost-effective approach to complex brain and spine surgeries.