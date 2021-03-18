India, US launch AI-focused forum to scale up science & technology relationship

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indo-US Science and Technology Forum’s US India Artificial Intelligence (USIAI) initiative was launched on Wednesday. During the event, the secretary, the Department of Science & Technology, Ashutosh Sharma said that it is necessary to scale up the science and technology relationship between India and the United States to solve problems of both countries and overcome barriers for growth.

"We have identified the barriers for growth in India that could be useful for the United States too," Professor Sharma pointed.

He also said that research, technology in artificial intelligence is being promoted and implemented in the country through a network of 25 technology hubs working as a triple helix set up under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

The initiative focuses on AI cooperation in critical areas that are priorities for both countries.

Jonathan Margolis, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental & Scientific Affairs, U.S. Department of State, said, “The US-India strategic partnership can be strengthened by focusing on AI cooperation in critical areas that are priorities for both countries."

The U.S.-India AI Initiative will provide an opportunity for key stakeholder groups to share experiences, identify new R&D areas and opportunities that would benefit from synergistic activities, discuss the emerging AI landscape, and address the challenges of developing an AI workforce.

The ambitious flagship initiative, USIAI, leverages IUSSTF’s unique ability to bring together key stakeholders from India and the United States to create synergies that address challenges and opportunities at the interface of science, technology, and society. Over the next year, IUSSTF will conduct a series of roundtables and workshops to gather input from different stakeholder communities and prepare White Papers that identify technical, research, infrastructure, and workforce opportunities and challenges, and domain-specific opportunities for R&D in healthcare, smart cities, materials, agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.