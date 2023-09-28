India-China Space Race: Top Chinese Scientist disputes Chandrayaan-3's claim to south pole Moon landing
India's Chandrayaan-3 landed further south on the moon than any other spacecraft, breaking China's previous record.
The rivalry between India and China has extended into outer space. With the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon last month, India has become the first country to put a spacecraft near the lunar south pole and broke China's record for the southernmost lunar landing.