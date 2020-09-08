Indian researchers demystify process of transformation of glass into crystal

To gain insights into these findings,the researchers then used machine learning methods to determine if there was some subtle structural feature hidden in the glass that 'apriori' decides which regions would later crystallise and through what route. Despite the glass being disordered, the machine learning model was able to identify a structural feature called "softness" that had earlier been found to decide which particles in the glass rearrange and which do not, the statement said. The researchers then found that regions in the glass which had particle clusters with large "softness" values were the ones that crystallised and that "softness" was also sensitive to the crystallisation route. Perhaps the most striking finding emerging from the study was that the authors fed their machine learning model pictures of a colloidal glass and the model accurately predicted the regions that crystallised days in advance, IISc said.