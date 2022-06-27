Indian researchers develop N95 mask with nanoparticle coating using 3D printing technology: Centre

The four-layer mask whose outer layer is made up of silicon has a shelf life of more than 5 years depending upon the use, the union ministry of science and technology said
NEW DELHI :Researchers from Amity University (Haryana) have developed a reusable, recyclable, washable, odourless, non-allergic and anti-microbial N95 mask by using 3D printing technology. The four-layer mask whose outer layer is made up of silicon has a shelf life of more than 5 years depending upon the use, the union ministry of science and technology said on Monday.
They collaborated with the University of Nebraska, USA to develop this product that has immense potential as a prophylactic, the ministry said.
Apart from its well-known uses to prevent infections like COVID 19, the mask can also be used by workers in different industries where they are exposed to high volumes of dust like cement factory, brick kilns, cotton factories and pain industries, said the ministry in the statement.
“It can be modified according to the requirement by changing the filter configuration according to the place in which it will be used and can help prevent severe lung diseases such as SILICOSIS. A trademark and a patent have also been filed for the mask called Nano Breath," the government said.
A 4-layer filtration mechanism has been provided in the mask wherein the outer and first layer of the filter is coated with nanoparticles. The second layer is a high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter, third layer is 100 µm filter and fourth layer is moisture absorbent filter.
A Zetasizer Nano ZS, a facility supported by ‘Fund for Improvement of Science & Technology Infrastructure’ (FIST) project of the Department of Science & Technology (DST) which enables high temperature thermal analysis for ceramic materials and catalysis applications, has been used to carry out this work.