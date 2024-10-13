Indian stargazers capture rarest celestial view of ancient comet, last seen 80,000 years ago

An ancient comet—known as C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS—discovered in 2023 when it approached the inner solar system on its highly elliptical orbit for the first time in documented human history—recently made its closest approach to Earth.

Stargazers in India not only witnessed the rare celestial view of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS)--which occurred almost 80,000 years ago—in the first week of October 2024, but also shared photos of the rarest natural phenomena in the sky.

According to astronomical experts, this rarest celestial view started unfolding in the October 1st week and became visible low in the west following sunset. The experts said if the comet’s tail is well-illuminated by sunlight, it could be visible to the unaided eye. Oct. 14-24 is the best time to observe, using binoculars or a small telescope.

How can I see it The comet will initially appear low on the western horizon in the glow of twilight about 45 minutes after sunset each day starting Saturday, October 12, through the end of the month. The comet can be seen without special equipment but the best view will be through a pair of binoculars.

If you miss it, you won’t be able to see it again. According to NASA, after the end of the month, the comet isn't expected to swing by again for 80,000 years.

Here are some photos shared by Indian stargazers of the rarest celestial view:

Hanle, Ladakh (cosmic_trails and 5 others) On 1st October morning the astrophotography masterclass team travelled to Gongma la (4880 mt above sea level) to capture the comet. The conditions at hanle were not ideal to shoot this comet as it was very low from the northern latitude of hanle but due to the amazing sky and high altitude it was clearly visible with the naked eye. The comet was too low in the sky from our location and by the time it was rising higher the sky was turning too bright due to Twilight.

Bengaluru, Karnataka Keerthi Kiran M, an astophotographer and a member of Bangalore Astronomical Society (BAS), captured the comet in its full glory. She wrote, “I clicked this image in the heart of Bangalore. In the next few days, if the sky is clear, you should be able to spot it in the morning between 5 AM and 5:45 AM. This is a stacked image which shows the beautiful long tail of the comet.”

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu Astrophotographer Satya Narayanan Sridhar captures a stunning photo of the comet and shares it on his Instagram.