India's Chandrayaan-2 guides Japan's SLIM mission to land on Moon
Though the Chandrayaan-2 mission is classified as a partial success, its orbiter remains operational and hovers above the lunar surface. It has helped Japan's SLIM gather imagery and choose a landing spot.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 mission provided valuable insights for Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), helping it successfully land on the Moon on Saturday, reported India Today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message