India's covid-19 vaccination program to start by 13 January: Government

Amidst the controversy over lack of efficacy data on Covaxin, Dr Balram Bhargava, director general at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) clarified that the emergency use authorisation of the two vaccines by the drug regulator and said that safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data are required for approval or a vaccine in a non- emergency situation. “The existing pandemic situation with high mortality available science, and a lack of definite and treatments are considered by SEC for accelerated approval. It is in our legal provision in a pandemic situation, restricted use is considered based on safety and immunogenicity data while phase three is still ongoing immunogenicity data generated through phase two clinical trial serves as a surrogate for efficacy," said Bhargav.