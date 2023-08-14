"Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a post on X (formally known as Twitter) on Monday.

