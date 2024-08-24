India successfully launched its first reusable hybrid rocket named RHUMI 1 today i.e. August 24. Developed by Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India, the rocket was launched from the TTDC Ground in Thiruvidandhai, ECR, Chennai. The rocket will propel three Cube Satellites and fifty PICO Satellites to a suborbital trajectory. The rocket's innovative design emphasises flexibility and reusability.
The Martin Group, which collaborated on the project, noted that the launch was conducted using a mobile launcher, further enhancing the rocket's versatility.
The rocket is equipped with several key features:
- Adjustable Launch Angle: According to the Martin Group's post on X, the rocket features a launch angle that can be precisely adjusted from 0 to 120 degrees, allowing for meticulous control over its trajectory.
- Educational Impact: It added, students from across India and government schools have actively participated in free workshops on rocket and satellite technology.
- CO2-Triggered Parachute System: An innovative, cost-effective, and eco-friendly descent mechanism ensures the safe recovery of rocket components.
- Beyond Space Exploration: The applications extend beyond space exploration to areas such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, and disaster management.