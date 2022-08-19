India's solar, wind energy potential likely to dip due to climate change: Study2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 05:56 PM IST
The seasonal and annual wind speed is likely to decrease over North India and increase along South India
According to a new study titled 'Analysis of future wind and solar potential over India using climate models' by Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, solar and wind potential in India are likely to face a negative trend in the future due to the climate change.