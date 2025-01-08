The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a delay in the planned docking of two satellites as part of its ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). The docking, originally scheduled for January 7, was postponed after a higher-than-anticipated drift was detected during a manoeuvre to bring the satellites to a 225-metre separation.

ISRO confirmed in a tweet, “While making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe. Stay tuned for updates.”

A Step Towards Space Docking Technology SpaDeX is a groundbreaking mission aimed at demonstrating in-space docking using two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), each weighing approximately 220 kg. The satellites were launched into a 475-km circular orbit on 30 December using the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The successful execution of this mission would make India the fourth country globally to develop space docking technology, a vital component of advanced space exploration and operations.

Critical for Future Space Ambitions ISRO describes SpaDeX as a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission, essential for advancing India’s space ambitions, including lunar sample return missions, the establishment and operation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), and future manned missions to the Moon.

“This milestone will significantly enhance India’s capabilities in spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking—technologies critical for satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions,” the space agency explained.

Awaiting the Next Steps Despite the postponement, ISRO has assured that the satellites remain safe, and the team is working to address the drift issue before rescheduling the docking attempt. The success of SpaDeX would mark a transformative leap for India’s space programme, further solidifying its position as a leader in space exploration.