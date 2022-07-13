India’s space policy to let SpaceX-type projects for pvt cos

NEW DELHI :Private companies in India will finally be allowed to launch their own commercial space projects by this year-end with the government set to soon announce the new space policy, said Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), the nodal government space agency. Speaking in an interview, Goenka said the first batch of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) built by a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Larsen and Toubro Ltd will be used solely by ISRO. This would be the first instance wherein an entire rocket would be built outside the space agency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}