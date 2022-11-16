India's space regulator authorises launch of 1st private rocket Vikram-S

Private space exploration in India got a fresh boost on Wednesday, with India's space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) authorizing the launch of the first private sector rocket Vikram-S, which is a suborbital space vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace on 18 November.
“The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) authorizes the maiden launch by a private Indian space start-up Skyroot Aerospace to fly Vikram-S suborbital vehicle on November 18, 2022, between 11 am and 12 pm from sounding rocket complex, Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO," IN-SPACe, the space regulator, said.
The launch by Skyroot Aerospace will be a new milestone in Indian Space Research after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Indian space sector for private participation. The company is the first startup to sign MoU with ISRO for the launch of the rockets, Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh informed.
“There it is! Catch a glimpse of our Vikram-S at the rocket integration facility at Sriharikota, as it gets ready for the momentous day. Weather seems great for the launch on 18 Nov 11:30 AM," the company tweeted.
Vikram-S is developed with a single-stage, spin-stabilized solid propellant rocket with a mass of approximately 550 kilograms.
During the launch on Friday, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh will also be present at Sriharikota to witness the launch of the space vehicle. The overall duration of the launch will be 300 seconds, during which the rocket will reach the maximum altitude of 101 km and will splash into the sea.
The Union Minister also informed that the space sector has unlocked the potential of Indian startups, with currently 102 start-ups working in cutting-edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, and research.
The original date for the launch of Vikram-S was scheduled for 15 November, but due to bad weather conditions, the company decided to postpone the launch to 18 November.
