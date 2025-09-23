Indias total Solar PV potential is 3343.37 GWp: Report

New Delhi [India] September 23 (ANI): India has a total Solar PV potential of 3,343.37 GWp, according to a recent report on solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, highlighting the country's vast renewable energy prospects.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, released a report on Solar PV Assessment in India (Ground Mounted) and Inauguration of Training Programme on Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing, organised by the National Institute of Solar Energy & the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister highlighted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has leveraged the high-resolution geospatial data from satellites.

ISRO has leveraged high-resolution geospatial data from satellites to conduct a comprehensive analysis of land use, aimed at identifying suitable wastelands for solar power development. The study takes into account critical factors such as land slope and aspect to maximise solar exposure. It also integrates data on the proximity to roads, power infrastructure, substations, and evacuation routes, using a methodical and precise approach, Joshi added.

According to the Minister, this is the most detailed and well-studied assessment to date. It is the first-ever nationwide exercise that has established India's total feasible ground-mounted solar PV potential at 3,343 GW -- the highest ever recorded. The findings mark a significant milestone in the country's renewable energy planning efforts, he said.

The minister said the report will be useful for the state agencies in planning and for the government.