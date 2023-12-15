Interest in moon not over yet! What next for ISRO after successful Chandrayaan-3 mission? Somanath reveals THIS
After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chief S Somanath on Thursday said that the Indian space agency will bring some rocks from the surface of the moon.
‘Interest in the moon is not over yet!’ said ISRO chief S Somanath who is buoyed by the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. He revealed that the Indian space agency is now eyeing to bring some rocks from its surface.
