Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech likely to start clinical trial soon

After getting emergency approval for its maiden coronavirus vaccine, Bharat Biotech is all set to commence the clinical trials of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine in February-March, reported news agency PTI. The Hyderabad-based pharma major has tied up with Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis to develop novel "chimp-adenovirus" (Chimpanzee adenovirus), a single doseintranasalvaccine for COVID-19. Dubbed as BBV154, the preclinical trial of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine was already completed for toxicology, immunogenicity and challenge studies.

"These studies have been conducted in the USA and India. Phase I human clinical trials will commence during Feb-March, 2021," Bharat Biotech told PTI. The trial will be be conducted in India, Bharat Biotech added. It will be held in Saint Louis University's Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit, according to the news agency.

"The drugmaker is focusing on the intranasal vaccine as the existing vaccines require two dose intramuscular injections and a country like India needs 2.6 billions yringes and needles which may add up to pollution," Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech had earlier said.

An intranasal vaccine will not only be simple to administer but reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc., significantly impacting the overall cost of a vaccination drive, he had said. "One drop of vaccine in each of the nostrils is sufficient," he had mentioned.

The Indian pharma giant had said that it would scale this vaccine to one billion doses, translating into equal number of individuals being vaccinated receiving a single-dose regimen. It will pursue further stages of clinical trials in India and undertake large scale manufacture of the vaccine at its GMP (good manufacturing practice) facility located in Genome Valley, here, the company had earlier said.

The intranasal vaccine candidate has shown unprecedented levels of protection in mice studies and the technology and data having been already published in the prestigious scientific journal 'Cell' and in an editorial in 'Nature', the company had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

