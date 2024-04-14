Iran-Israel crisis: Tel Aviv claims air-defence system stopped ‘99% of missiles’. What is Exo-Atmospheric Interception?
Hailing the success of its air-defence system against an unprecedented attack by Iran involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, Israel on Sunday said its air-defence system involving exo-atmospheric interceptors destroyed ‘99% of missiles’ fired by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Tel Aviv claimed that Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and over 120 ballistic missiles against the Jewish country.