Israel on Sunday said its air-defence system involving exo-atmospheric interceptors destroyed '99% of missiles' fired by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Read here, what are exo-atmospheric interceptors? How do they work?

Hailing the success of its air-defence system against an unprecedented attack by Iran involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, Israel on Sunday said its air-defence system involving exo-atmospheric interceptors destroyed ‘99% of missiles’ fired by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Tel Aviv claimed that Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and over 120 ballistic missiles against the Jewish country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OSINTdefender, an open source intelligence monitor, has also shared the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile, most likely by Israeli’s “Arrow 3" Hypersonic Surface-to-Air Missile System, outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

"Crazy Footage from tonight showing what appears to be an Exo-Atmospheric Interception, an Interception which occurs Outside the Earth's Atmosphere, of an Iranian Ballistic Missile over Israel; the Intercept was likely conducted by the Israeli "Arrow 3" Hypersonic Surface-to-Air Missile System or a U.S. Navy Ship off the Coast utilizing an SM-3," OSINTdefender posted on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

What are exo-atmospheric interceptors? How do they work? Exoatmospheric missiles, also known as anti-ballistic missiles (ABMs), are surface-to-air missiles designed to counter incoming ballistic missiles. They are designed to intercept and destroy any type of ballistic threat during the mid-course or terminal phase of their trajectory. However, they are specifically designed to counter intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The anti-ballistic missiles operate beyond the Earth's atmosphere.

The exo-atmospheric interceptors or anti-ballistic missiles are equipped with advanced technology including infrared sensors and radar systems so that they can detect and track incoming ballistic missiles and terminate them. The anti-ballistic missiles travel at a hypersonic speed advanced and sophisticated guidance missile systems to accurately manoeuvre and intercept targets travelling at very high speeds. These missiles are guided by an inertial navigation system that is updated during flight using contour maps stored in the system's computerized memory.

The anti-ballistic missiles use a three-stage solid rocket booster to propel itself out of Earth's atmosphere at near-hypersonic speed. After reaching into space, the ABM activates its sophisticated sensors to identify and track the incoming target. They have an inbuilt rocket motor to navigate towards the target with exceptional accuracy.

