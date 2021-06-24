Is Covid's impact on the brain as alarming as it sounds?

As noted above, the particularly important thing about this data is that it was generated using subjects as their own “control" because there were images available from before they contracted Covid to use as a comparison. Further, this kind of “longitudinal" analysis allowed them to discover something else they might not have otherwise: people who were diagnosed with Covid had a smaller thalamus to begin with than those who did not. Without having access to brain images of people before they got Covid, one would have concluded that Covid infections lead to the loss of thalamic neurons. But in fact they found that all those who got Covid already had smaller thalamic regions before the infection, so this has nothing to do with the infection itself. Of course, it does raise the question as to whether people with a smaller thalamus are more susceptible to Covid or it just an odd association without any relevant causal relationship.

