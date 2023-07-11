Life on Venus? Here's what new evidence of phosphine in clouds indicates1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Scientists have detected phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus, sparking debate about the possibility of life on the planet. Initial study couldn't be replicated, but new findings suggest phosphine at deeper levels.
Scientists in 2020 detected the presence of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus. That discovery led to much debate and excitement about the presence of life on Venus given that phosphine is a molecule associated with biological activity on Earth. However, the initial study led by Cardiff University's Jane Greaves could not be replicated by later research.
