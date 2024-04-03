Iseult MRI machine, world's most powerful, unveiled by CEA; can capture brain images in 4 minutes
Setting a new benchmark as the world's most powerful MRI scanner, the machine's cutting-edge technology boasts an unparalleled magnetic field strength of 11.7 Teslas.
The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) has recently unveiled a series of human brain images that have been captured by the world's most powerful MRI machine – Iseult Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, reported India Today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message