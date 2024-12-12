ISRO achieved a breakthrough with the CE20 cryogenic engine passing a critical sea-level test, essential for future missions like Gaganyaan. The upgraded engine can produce a thrust of up to 22 tonnes, enhancing the payload capacity of the LVM3 launch vehicle.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday a significant breakthrough in its propulsion technology as the CE20 cryogenic engine passed a critical sea-level test, marking a vital step forward for its future space missions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The test, conducted on 29 November at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, demonstrated the engine's restart capability, which is crucial for advanced missions such as Gaganyaan, ISRO’s first manned spaceflight. The engine, which powers the upper stage of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), achieved a major milestone with the introduction of a nozzle area ratio of 100.

“The CE20 cryogenic engine, developed indigenously by the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, has been qualified to operate at a thrust level of 19 tonnes and has successfully powered six LVM3 missions to date," ISRO stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The engine has recently been upgraded for the Gaganyaan mission to produce a thrust level of 20 tonnes. Additionally, it has been configured for an enhanced thrust of 22 tonnes for the future C32 stage, improving the payload capability of the LVM3 launch vehicle.

A standout feature of this test was the evaluation of a multi-element igniter, integral to enabling engine restart capability. Restarting a cryogenic engine poses unique challenges, particularly in terms of vacuum ignition without nozzle closure. ISRO confirmed that previous ground tests had already demonstrated vacuum ignition successfully.

The sea-level test introduced an innovative ‘Nozzle Protection System’ to address challenges such as flow separation inside the nozzle, which could otherwise lead to severe vibrations, thermal issues, and potential damage. This system has enabled a cost-effective and less complex testing procedure compared to the High-Altitude Test (HAT) facility traditionally used for such evaluations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO explained that the CE20 engine’s high nozzle area ratio results in an exit pressure of approximately 50 millibars, posing significant challenges for sea-level testing. However, the new system has effectively mitigated these complexities, paving the way for more efficient acceptance testing.

(With inputs from PTI)