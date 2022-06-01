ISRO aims to harness space technology for the nation’s development: Chairman

India has earned worldwide recognition for their space programmes and we feel that collaboration between government and private players can further boost the growth of this sector, says Dr. Somanath
NEW DELHI :Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s objective is not only to pursue space science research and planetary exploration, it also aims to harness space technology for the nation’s development, said Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, ISRO on Wednesday.
Dr Somanath inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru. The new establishment is equipped with cleanrooms for spacecraft sub-systems manufacturing and is large enough to cater to four spacecraft simultaneously.
While launching ANANTH’s new spacecraft manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Somanath said: “At ISRO, our objective is not just to pursue space science research and planetary exploration, it is also to harness space technology for the nation’s development. India has earned worldwide recognition for their space programmes and we feel that collaboration between government and private players can further boost the growth of this sector."
“We congratulate ANANTH on the inauguration of their new space manufacturing facility which will open new frontiers of development in space research and help scale up high-tech space manufacturing in the country," said ISRO chairman.
Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman & Managing Director, ANANTH said, “Since its inception, ANANTH has been an active partner in India’s space journey. We have always strived to indigenize cutting edge aerospace technologies to support the country’s security and development. This new spacecraft manufacturing facility furthers ANANTH’s contribution to the growth of India’s space economy and Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision. We are proud of our long-term growth story in India and believe that the opening of this facility will underscore ANANTH’s strengths in manufacturing of critical aerospace systems and high-value geospatial services for domestic and global customers."