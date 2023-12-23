ISRO aims to launch first module of Indian space station 2028, says chief Somanath: Reports
ISRO chairman S Somanath reportedly said that the first module of the space station, targeted to be launch by 2028, will wiegh 8 tonnes and will be robotic.
"India will have its own space station during the Amrit Kaal in the next 25 years," said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath while speaking at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organised by Vijnana Bharati, an NGO working to popularise science, in Ahmedabad.
The mission, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit L1, was launched by the ISRO on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota.
"Aditya-L1 will enter the L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected. The exact time will be announced at the appropriate time," Somanath told media persons in Ahmedabad on Friday on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!