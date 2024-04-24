ISRO all set for 2nd test flight of uncrewed Gaganyaan mission today
Gaganyaan mission: S Somanath said ISRO will carry out an uncrewed mission, a test vehicle flight mission and an airdrop test this year.
The Indian Space Research Organisation will carry out the second test flight of uncrewed Gaganyaan mission today, April 24, embarking on achieving yet another significant milestone in the space, said ISRO Chairman S Somanath on the sidelines of an event organized by the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) in Ahmedabad.