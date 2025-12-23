ISRO BlueBird Block-2 launch: Here's how you can watch LVM3-M6 liftoff from Sriharikota tomorrow

ISRO has begun the countdown for the launch of the LVM3-M6 rocket, which will carry the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft, a new-generation US communication satellite.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that this historic mission would deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

ISRO BlueBird Block-2: Launch time The ISRO BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 8.54 AM IST from the second launch pad at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota spaceport on Wednesday, December 24.

After a flight of about 15 minutes from liftoff, the Bluebird Block-2 satellite is expected to separate from the launch vehicle.

How to view ISRO BlueBird Block 2 launch LIVE: Check step-by-step guide here Tune in to ISRO's official YouTube channel at 8:24 AM on December 24 to catch the BlueBird Block 2 launch LIVE.

The BlueBird Block 2 launch will also be streamed live on ISRO's website and social media accounts.

Or, you can click on this direct link for viewing the ISRO BlueBird Block 2 launch live: Click here

For in-person viewing from Sriharikota observation galleries on December 24, space enthusiasts will have to register through ISRO's official website.

About BlueBird Block-2 BlueBird Block-2 mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial agreement signed between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).

The Wednesday mission is part of a global LEO constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere, at all times.

It features a 223 m² phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into low Earth Orbit, at an altitude of approximately 600km.

BlueBird Block-2 satellite: The heaviest payload in LVM3 Weighing 6,100 kg, the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history, ISRO said.

This dedicated commercial mission of the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency marks the 6th operational flight of its heavy-lift launch vehicle LVM3.

The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing about 4,400 kg that was successfully launched by ISRO on November 2.

About AST SpaceMobile AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network, which is accessible directly by smartphones and designed for both commercial and government applications.

AST SpaceMobile had launched five satellites, BlueBird 1-5 in September 2024 which provide continuous internet coverage across the United States and other select countries.

The company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.