ISRO Chairman appeals for unity over 'Shiv Shakti' name for Chandrayaan-3 landing site on Moon2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:27 AM IST
ISRO Chairman appeals for no controversy over the name 'Shiv Shakti' given by PM Modi to Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Chandrayaan-3's findings show higher lunar surface temperature than expected.
ISRO Chairman S Somath has appealed to everyone not to create controversy over the 'Shiv Shakti' point name that PM Narendra Modi gave to Chandrayaan-3's landing site on the Moon. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has narrated the reason why Shiv Shakti suits the name of the landing site.