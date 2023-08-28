ISRO Chairman appeals for no controversy over the name 'Shiv Shakti' given by PM Modi to Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Chandrayaan-3's findings show higher lunar surface temperature than expected.

ISRO Chairman S Somath has appealed to everyone not to create controversy over the 'Shiv Shakti' point name that PM Narendra Modi gave to Chandrayaan-3's landing site on the Moon. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has narrated the reason why Shiv Shakti suits the name of the landing site.

" ‘Shiv Shakti’ represented a combination of man and woman, the contribution of women in Isro, and the need to create that kind of synergy in the organisation. So he narrated the meaning of the word in a manner that suits all of us. There is nothing wrong with that. He also gave the next name to ‘Tiranga’. Both are Indian-sounding names. He has a prerogative of naming it being the prime minister of the country," the chairman of the Indian space research organisation (Isro) during his visit to a temple in Kerala.

Further, he elaborated on Chandrayaan-3's findings on the Moon. The ISRO boss said that most of the scientific mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are going to be met now and the team at ISRO is looking excitedly for the next 13-14 days.

"Most of the scientific mission objectives are going to be met now. Lander and Rover all of them are switched on. I understand that all the scientific data is looking very good. But we will continue to measure a lot of data from the Moon in the coming 14 days. And we hope that we will make a really good breakthrough in science while doing so. So we are looking excitedly for the next 13-14 days," he said.

He also expressed his happiness about the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the control centre in Bengaluru.

PM Modi on Saturday announced the celebration of India's National Space Day on August 23 every year, naming the landing site of the lander as ‘Shiv Shakti Point’, and designating the point on the moon with symbols of Chandrayaan-2 as ‘Tricolor Point’.

CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION FINDINGS Meanwhile, ISRO on Sunday said that the e ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander has shared details about Moon's temperature.

The national space agency said Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.

"The presented graph illustrates the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe's penetration. This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway," ISRO said.

ISRO scientist B H M Darukesha explained the graphic illustration, "We all believed that the temperature could be somewhere around 20 degrees centigrade to 30 degrees centigrade on the surface but it is 70 degrees centigrade. This is surprisingly higher than what we had expected".